Lucas Capital Management Sells 9,964 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lucas Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 63,475,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

