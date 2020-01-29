Lucas Capital Management Trims Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lucas Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 12,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,125. The stock has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.