LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 2,126,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,398. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

