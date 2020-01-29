M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

MDC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

