MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 220,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.