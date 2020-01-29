MACRO Consulting Group Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.07. 10,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.92 and its 200-day moving average is $257.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

