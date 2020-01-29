MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,376,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Progressive by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 288,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 93,695 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 1,164,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

