MACRO Consulting Group Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.08. 6,117,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

