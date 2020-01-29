MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 1,482 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 1,538,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

