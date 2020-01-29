MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 3,122 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises 1.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 388,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

