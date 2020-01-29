Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 3.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

