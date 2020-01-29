Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

