Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.55 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

