Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

