Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 196,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

