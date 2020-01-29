Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 258,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 177,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

