Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

