Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $214.90. 980,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

