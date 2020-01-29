Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MGYR stock remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Magyar Bancorp worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

