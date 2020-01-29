Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

MPC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. 246,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

