Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.27

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 1188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,101,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.