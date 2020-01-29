MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 2,656 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 239,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $455.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

