Martin Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.