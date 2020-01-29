Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,252 shares during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 1,651,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,638. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

