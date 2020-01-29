Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 1,653,864 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 339,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
The company has a market cap of $151.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
