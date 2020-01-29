Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 1,653,864 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 339,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $151.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

