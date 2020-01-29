Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,977.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $417,977.00 and approximately $95,300.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.33 or 0.01893225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00132155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

