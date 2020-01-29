Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average of $284.61. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $197.66 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.