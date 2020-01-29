Matthews International Corp (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 17th

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

MATW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 24,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,920. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

