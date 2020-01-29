Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,821.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $309,821.00 and $3,298.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

