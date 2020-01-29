McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.71 and its 200 day moving average is $245.77. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.28.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

