Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $78,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.41. 544,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

