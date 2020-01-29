Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Down 22.2%

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV)’s stock price was down 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 158,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 71,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

