Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 7,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

