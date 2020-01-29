Mercury Price Reaches $0.0027 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. Mercury has a total market cap of $271,789.00 and $325.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

