Mercury Systems’ (MRCY) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of MRCY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 899.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 149,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

