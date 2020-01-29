Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 1,291,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meredith has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,952,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 87.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 245,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 124,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

