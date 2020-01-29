Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Down 0.3%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $10.26, approximately 10,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 244,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $440.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

