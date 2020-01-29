Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AB. Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

