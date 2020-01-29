Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 826,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,492,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRSN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 494,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,885. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

