Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Metlife comprises approximately 1.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Metlife by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 487,881 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

