MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCBS shares. Raymond James lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Hovde Group began coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

