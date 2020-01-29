M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $10.20 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $297.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.59 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

