M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $11.07 Million in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 409,901 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 896,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $10,833,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.26.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

