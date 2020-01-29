M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

RACE opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $109.77 and a 52-week high of $175.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

