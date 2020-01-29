M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 818,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after buying an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $24,124,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $13,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

