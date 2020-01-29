Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. 19,169,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,786,772. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.