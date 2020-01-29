Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

MSFT traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,355,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,283.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.