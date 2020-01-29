MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $12.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.72. The stock had a trading volume of 179,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $158.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

