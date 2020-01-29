Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 9.6% Higher

Microwave Filter Co., Inc (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.80, 2,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.