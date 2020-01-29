Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.46 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.32), 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.27.

About Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL)

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers incident reporting, security patrol, and concierge services; and pest control, property maintenance, and landscaping services. It provides its services to retail shopping centers, commercial properties, government buildings, education facilities, malls, tenanted office spaces, car parks, and external areas.

